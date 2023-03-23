Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Trading Down 1.7%

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.23 and last traded at $95.23. Approximately 4,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.89.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $186.66 million, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,340,000.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

