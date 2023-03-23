Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in Invesco by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 23,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 69,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Invesco Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $23.83.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $43,608,926.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,106,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.