Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.55. 26,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 65,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23.

Institutional Trading of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 959.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $184,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.