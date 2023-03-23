Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Bought by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 174,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 77,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 191.8% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,019,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,381,000 after purchasing an additional 669,917 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of XMLV stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,951. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

