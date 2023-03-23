Investment Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,037 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.0% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.07.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.01. 2,772,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,340,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The firm has a market cap of $189.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

