Investment Partners LTD. Has $704,000 Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,596,000 after acquiring an additional 660,622 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,120,000 after buying an additional 1,534,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,088,000 after buying an additional 225,301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.42. 156,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,278. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.14.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

