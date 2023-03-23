Investment Partners LTD. Has $889,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $184.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,605,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,252,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

