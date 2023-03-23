Investment Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,731. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

