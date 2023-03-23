Investment Partners LTD. Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 86,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.4 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.20. The stock had a trading volume of 875,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97. The stock has a market cap of $161.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.19.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

