Investment Partners LTD. Sells 3,001 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.23. 40,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,884. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $126.33.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

