Investment Partners LTD. Sells 3,627 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,540. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $103.72. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

