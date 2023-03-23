Investment Partners LTD. Sells 4,571 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,112,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,280,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DVY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.55. The stock had a trading volume of 222,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,302. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.62.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.