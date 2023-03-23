Investment Partners LTD. Sells 8,341 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,031,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,426,115. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

