Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 55,362 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,591% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,057 call options.
Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $138.25. 665,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,183. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.04. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide
In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.