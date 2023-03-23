Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 55,362 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,591% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,057 call options.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $138.25. 665,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,183. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.04. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.