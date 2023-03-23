iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stake Trimmed by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas lowered its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. iRobot accounts for about 13.4% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned about 0.41% of iRobot worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of iRobot by 124.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter worth $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in iRobot by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iRobot by 40.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of IRBT opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.56). iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

