iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,926 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 355,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after buying an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after acquiring an additional 94,288 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 291,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,231,000 after acquiring an additional 32,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,402,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $47.55 on Thursday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63.

