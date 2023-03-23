iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Lifted by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 4.3% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $17,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,044,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,042 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,346,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after acquiring an additional 386,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,984,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,837,000 after acquiring an additional 385,347 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $48.30 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $54.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.45. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

