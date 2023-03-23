iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lessened by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.8% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lcnb Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $395.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.81 and its 200 day moving average is $392.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

