iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 380,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $36,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,685. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

