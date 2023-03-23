iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IJR traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.40. 910,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average is $97.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

