iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,724 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141,587 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,053,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,295,000 after purchasing an additional 185,214 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,858,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,864 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,392,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,285,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $103.76. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

