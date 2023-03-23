iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Shares Down 1%

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Rating) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $137.75 and last traded at $137.91. 30,991 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 13,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.27.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.13. The stock has a market cap of $296.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $406,000.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

