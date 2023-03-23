iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Lifted by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $3,796,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.51. 1,237,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,411,106. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

