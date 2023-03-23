iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $90.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

