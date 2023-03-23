iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.83. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $67.88.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

