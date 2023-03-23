iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.83. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $67.88.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

