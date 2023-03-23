iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.17. 13,833,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,565,418. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.