iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Trading Up 3.3%

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.67. Approximately 12,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 22,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $116.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

