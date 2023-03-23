iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises 1.1% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,017.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $85.29. The company had a trading volume of 25,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,696. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $99.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

