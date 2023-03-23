iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stake Increased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 3.5% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $16,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.03. 307,737 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average is $92.48. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.