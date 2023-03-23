iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.28

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.28 and last traded at $38.17, with a volume of 69031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $817.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGE. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 431,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 931.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 27,756 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at about $960,000. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 99,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $532,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

