iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $132.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.