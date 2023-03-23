iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $438.00 and last traded at $430.79. 950,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,094,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $429.94.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30.

The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXX was launched on Jul 10, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

