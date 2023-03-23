iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,483 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUB traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $104.70. The company had a trading volume of 93,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,781. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.32 and a 200-day moving average of $103.85. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.45 and a one year high of $105.50.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.