iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.42

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.42 and last traded at $110.42, with a volume of 299951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.14 and its 200 day moving average is $110.00.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $365,295,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,621,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,933,000 after buying an additional 1,624,027 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.