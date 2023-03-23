iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.42

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.42 and last traded at $110.42, with a volume of 299951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.37.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.14 and its 200 day moving average is $110.00.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
