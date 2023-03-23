iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV) Shares Down 0%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $110.32 and last traded at $110.33. Approximately 3,496,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,107,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.36.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.00.
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt securities issued by the U.S. Treasury SHV was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
