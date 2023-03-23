iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,332,000 after purchasing an additional 796,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,691,000 after purchasing an additional 357,020 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.90. 1,035,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $126.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.