iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 164.8% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,000.

IHF traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.17. 6,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.39. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $237.26 and a 1-year high of $297.30.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

