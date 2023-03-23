IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Stock Price Down 6.6%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.42. 53,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 26,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

IT Tech Packaging Trading Down 6.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IT Tech Packaging stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415,409 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.33% of IT Tech Packaging worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IT Tech Packaging

IT Tech Packaging, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of paper products. It operates through the Dongfang Paper and Baoding Shengde segments. The Dongfang Paper segment produces printing paper and corrugating medium paper. The Baoding Shengde segment produces digital photo paper.

