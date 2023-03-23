IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Options Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 29,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $101.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.27 and a twelve month high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

