IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 587.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.6% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,060 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after acquiring an additional 432,479 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after purchasing an additional 244,569 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 238,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,211,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,063,000 after purchasing an additional 139,777 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $52.76 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

