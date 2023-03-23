IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,520,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

