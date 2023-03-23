IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 3.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.29. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Stories

