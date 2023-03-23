IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,269 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,798 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

