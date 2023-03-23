IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,100 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Medtronic by 12.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 87.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $79.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

