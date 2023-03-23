IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,349.30 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,448.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2,391.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $4,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,372 shares of company stock worth $93,403,027. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

