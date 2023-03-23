IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,867 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in EOG Resources by 72.1% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,324 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $105.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

