J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $224.84

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.84 ($2.76) and traded as high as GBX 262.90 ($3.23). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 262.40 ($3.22), with a volume of 4,544,925 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.53) to GBX 213 ($2.62) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 248.25 ($3.05).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 257.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 225.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

