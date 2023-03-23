Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.52. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Japan Airport Terminal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84.

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

