Jet Protocol (JET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.80 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.80 million and $145,831.13 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01100948 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $146,763.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

